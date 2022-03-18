Ghulam Nabi Azad And Other G-23 Leaders To Meet Sonia & Rahul Gandhi To Discuss Future

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other members of the G-23 group will meet interim party President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon. The development assumes importance since it follows the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which was held to examine the party's dismal performance in the recently held Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa.

According to ANI, Rahul Gandhi said, "After talking to Sonia Gandhi, we will fix the timing of the meeting (with Azad and other G-23 leaders) and inform about the same."

Previously, only Ghulam Nabi Azad was scheduled to meet with the party's interim president, Sonia Gandhi. However, along with Azad, other senior Congress leaders of the dissenting group of 23, or G-23, will now meet the party head as well as Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana leader and G-23 member Bhupinder Singh Hooda met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to discuss the reorganisation of the party and the future path of action to be adopted. After the G-23 meeting at Azad's residence in New Delhi over the poll drubbing, Hooda, a G-23 leader, was the first to reach out to the Congress High Command.

Post the meeting, Hooda proceeded to meet with Ghulam Nabi Azad at the latter's residence. Both the leaders were reported to have discussed some specific propositions and steps to strengthen the party and ensure collaborative leadership and decision making.

G-23's future

Voicing their discontent over the functioning of the Congress leadership, G-23 leaders have held a string of meetings separately in the last few days, with senior leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Mani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit, and Raj Babbar in attendance.

Earlier, Kabil Sibal reportedly said that it was time for a leadership change in the party and for someone else other than the Gandhis to lead the Congress. The statement has not gone down well with the Congress leadership.

Hooda's discussion with Rahul Gandhi gains importance in the background of the G-23's joint statement and Azad's telephonic discussions with party president Sonia Gandhi to inform her of the objectives of the meeting at his residence. It is believed that Ghulam Nabi Azad and other G-23 members who will meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are likely to present the final proposal of the G-23 members before the party's high command. At this meeting, the future of the G-23 group will be decided.