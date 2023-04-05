Ghulam Nabi Azad & Scindia Slam Congress; Party Hits Back & Says 'true Colours' Revealed

After Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed their former party Congress, the grand old party hit back and said that the two have revealed their true character. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that with each passing day, the two give powerful evidence that the generosity extended to them by the Congress was undeserved.

While Azad quit the Congress and formed his own party, Scindia jumped ship along with several party MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resulting in the fall of the Kamal Nath government in March 2020.

"Both Ghulam Nabi Azad & Jyotiraditya Scindia have been HUGE beneficiaries of the Congress system & its leadership. With every passing day, they give powerful evidence that this generosity to them was undeserved. They reveal their true character which they kept hidden for so long," Jairam tweeted.

In a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged the party has been left with no ideology except the one of a "traitor" which works against the country. "The Congress has been left with no ideology. This Congress has been now left with only one ideology which is of a traitor, an ideology which works against the country," he asserted.

Ghulam Nazi Azad Tirade

Ahead of the release of his book 'Azaad -- An Autobiography', veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he believes that the Congress is still run by "remote control". He alleged that a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants" manage its affairs.

He said that Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified in Lok Sabha, might not be holding any position in the party but everyone knows that he is the "captain of the ship (Congress)" and who is calling "shots".

"If tomorrow (Congress president Mallikarjun) Kharge ji wants a CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting in Bengaluru, nobody will go...so I only wish him (Rahul Gandhi) to navigate the ship," he said, adding "it is for him to find whether he is a good navigator or a bad navigator, I am out of the ship and I better navigate in the river".

"The remote-control model that destroyed the institutional integrity of the party to the manner in which proxies were being propped up to take over the leadership of the party, it was a no-holds-barred account of how the grand old party had lost both the will and the ability to fight for what is right for India", he said.

'He is trying to give constructive criticism': Ghulam Nabi Azad's son

Saddam Azad, the son of Ghulam Nabi Azad, said that his father is trying to give constructive criticism but stated that he knows that "some people will not like it."

"Positions are given to the deserving. My father worked for the congress day and night. Ghulam nabi did not get anything in 'khairat' (charity). Some people have got positions in Congress in "khairat" (charity) and hence this speaking against Azad," Saddam said.