Ghulam Nabi Azad Asserts '3 Main Agendas' Of Party Including Restoration Of J&K Statehood

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, which are scheduled for next year, Democratic Azad Party chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad reiterated the demand for the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory. Earlier, in his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, the former Congress Rajya Sabha MP announced the launch of his own political outfit focusing on the restoration of full statehood.

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches three agendas of his outfit

Addressing a public rally in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, the politician and newly-formed Democratic Azad Party chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad launched three main agendas of his outfit.

The three main agendas launched by Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad include:

To restore statehood. Reserve the rights of purchasing lands for the people of J&K. Reserve job rights only for local youth.

After launching these three agendas, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that he will not step back until these agendas are fulfilled.

Azad unveils Democratic Azad Party

On September 26, Monday, at a press conference in Kathua district, Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that his new political outfit will be named as ‘Democratic Azad Party’. The former minister also unveiled the flag of the Democratic Azad Party. Notably, the flag has three colors – mustard, white and blue. Addressing the gathering at a press conference, Azad said that the outfit will be secular, democratic, and independent from any influence.

While unveiling the party flag, the former Congress leader said, “Mustard color indicates creativity and unity in diversity, white indicates peace, and blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination and limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky.” Notably, the development came a month after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress

On August 26, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from Congress after being part of the outfit for 52 years. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and targeted party leadership over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

In his five-page hard-hitting resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, 'A coterie runs the party while Sonia Gandhi was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs”.

Notably, Azad was earlier the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha. After quitting Congress, Azad said the situation in Congress has reached a point of no return.

Launching his sharpest attack on Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter, Azad described the Wayand MP as a 'non-serious individual' and 'immature'.