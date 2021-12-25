Ghulam Nabi Azad Attacks Centre: 'Maharaja Hari Singh's Rule Better Than Today's Regime'

Escalating his attack on the Centre, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad opined that Maharaja Hari Singh's rule was much better than the current dispensation. Speaking to the media on Friday, Azad contended that the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir had taken more steps for the welfare of people despite being categorized as a "dictator" and "autocrat". To buttress his point, the ex-J&K CM complained that the BJP regime had scrapped the Darbar move and the safeguards for locals detailed in Article 370.

Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, "I was always in favour of the Darbar move. Maharaji did three things in the interest of people. One was Darbar move which was in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir. The second was that no (outsider) can purchase our land which was also in our interest. Third, no one from outside can get a job. After so many years, Maharaja whom we described as a dictator, one-man rule and autocrat cared more about people's welfare than today. Today's government has taken away all three things."

Azad refrains from criticising delimitation proposal

Reacting to the delimitation commission's proposal on December 20, Ghulam Nabi Azad refrained from criticising it. This was in clear contrast to National Conference, JKPC, PDP and CPI(M) who have vowed to oppose this proposal. As per the Delimitation proposal, Jammu will get 6 new seats taking its tally to 43 whereas Kashmir's share shall increase to 47 seats with an addition of one seat. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats are likely to be reserved for ST and SC each.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad opined, "ST seats should be distributed in both regions- between Jammu and Kashmir. Because the ST population is nearly same in both regions. As far as seats are concerned, two things are taken into account in delimitation- one, population and second, area. When it comes to area, there are three regions in Jammu- Central region, Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley. Chenab Valley is the biggest region. If you see district-wise, Kathua is the biggest followed by Udhampur. So, I hope that these 6 extra seats should be distributed in these three regions- Chenab Valley, Udhampur and Kathua."

"Because there are many far-flung and mountainous regions here. Besides, the areas here are very large. One Council covers 3000-4000 sq. km. They should not be distributed in the cities," he added.