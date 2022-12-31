Ghulam Nabi Azad Back In Congress? Here's What The DAP Chief Has To Say About Reports

Ghulam Nabi Azad, chief of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), denied reports claiming he would return to Congress and that talks have been initiated for reconciliation. Azad, who snapped his 52-years long association with Congress earlier this year, called the reports "completely baseless". The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said a section of Congress leaders was trying to spread such stories to demoralise DAP supporters.

"Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the Congress party right now and (they) are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters," the DAP chief said, ANI reported.

'Come whatever may, we will emerge stronger': Azad

Speaking to PTI, Ghulam Nabi Azad blamed Congress for creating a sense of uncertainty within his party cadre and demoralising them with such reports. "I have never spoken to any Congress leader, nor has anyone called me. So I wonder why these kinds of stories are planted in the media," he said.

"Come whatever may, we will emerge stronger," the former J&K CM said.

Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, added, "I have not indulged in any mudslinging with anyone. Whatever I had to say, I made it clear in my resignation letter. After this, I am on my own path to serve the people who have given me their trust."

When asked if he will be joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said, "I have no such plan. My hands are full with my own work."

Azad resigns from Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from Congress in August this year. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, the veteran leader targeted the party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, stating that the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by the Wayanad MP.

"Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after 2013 when he was appointed as the vice president by you (Sonia Gandhi), the entire consultative mechanism which earlier existed was demolished by him. All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party," Azad said in his five-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Following his resignation, the former Union Minister launched his own party-- Democratic Azad Party at an event in September.

