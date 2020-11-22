Ghulam Nabi Azad Backs Sibal & Chidambaram: 'Congress At Its Lowest, System Has Collapsed'

Siding with veteran Congress leaders, ex-J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, underlined the need for elections to the Congress Working Committee and the president post. Seeking major overhaul in the Congress' functioning, he said that the Congress must hold elections for its cadres from booth level till the national level. Azad is one of the 23 leaders who had written a letter to interim-chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking 'structural changes' in Congress.

Azad: 'Congress at its lowest'

"Under the same leadership of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi during 2003-2004, we won 4-5 states. In the 1.5 years, I held 1300 meetings, Sonia Gandhi did not tell me to do. I barely came to Delhi, most of my nights were spent in villages. But nowadays leaders are only ready to stay in 5-star hotels, won't go where roads are bad. It is not easy, but our system has collapsed. Today, Congress is at its lowest," he said.

Stressing the need for change highlighted in the letter, he said that he was not saying that he questioned Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Seeking retrospection on Congress' performance in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, he said he was giving the Gandhis a clean chit as of now. He added that the leadership must take accountability as a connection was lost between the leaders and the people.

He added, "Neither Kapil Sibal nor Chidambaram ji said anything wrong. I support it. Retrospection is needed as to why we performed so badly in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. This does not mean we are against Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi. Right now, I am giving a clean chit to Gandhis, because nothing else can be done. But one needs to understand its responsibility."

Comparing BJP's organisational structure, he said, " BJP has an advantage as theirs is a system which works for 24 hours, while our system has collapsed. There is no connection between leadership and the people. If they want to revive Congress then elections are necessary from block to national level, program and accountability and this accountability has to be taken by the leadership. We wrote the letter in keeping this in mind and that letter must be accepted."

Sibal & Chidambaram call for introspection

In a recent TV interview, Kapil Sibal said that people 'do not consider Congress to be an effective alternative' anymore. He questioned, "How can you be an effective Opposition when we don’t even have a full-time president for 18 months? I am not rebelling against the Gandhi family. If Rahul Gandhi says he doesn’t want to be the Congress president, how am I calling for a change in the party leadership?".

Similarly, Chidambaram said, "I am more worried about the bypoll results in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. These results show that the party either has no organisational presence on the ground or has been weakened considerably." These comments by the senior Congress leaders were met by the usual backlash by Gandhi loyalists like Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Ashok Gehlot, Salman Khurshid and Harish Rawat. All leaders reposed their faith in Gandhis, saying 'Congress will overcome this slump'.

Congress squashes dissent

Quashing all internal dissent, after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the grand-old party retained Sonia Gandhi as party chief till elections are called for in the next AICC meeting. Moreover, it passed a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. Reports state that Congress is planning to hold digital elections, issuing digitised ID cards to its 1500 AICC delegates to decide the next Congress chief in the next few weeks.