Ghulam Nabi Azad Bids Emotional Farewell To Rajya Sabha; Extolls India Over Pakistan

In his farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke about his 41 years of political journey and then said that he is among 'the fortunate ones who never went to Pakistan'. The Congress veteran leader will retire from the Upper House on February 15.

While referring to Pakistan, Azad said, "I am among those fortunate people who never went to Pakistan. When I read about circumstances in Pakistan, I feel proud to be a Hindustani Muslim."

PM Modi gets emotional

PM Modi said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi Ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House."

While referring to the incident of a terror attack on Gujarat pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, teary-eyed PM Modi said that at that time, the Congress MP had called him to inform him about the incident. Speaking further, he said that during that time, Azad had called him twice and had also volunteered to help carry the bodies of those who had died in that incident. "Ghulam Nabi Azad cared about everyone as family members," PM Narendra Modi added.

VP Venkaiah Naidu bids farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad

While bidding farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that the Congress MP had always been a voice of sanity for decades. Stating that he will miss Azad immensely, the Vice President said, "He is the veteran of the House. He speaks softly but conveys points effectively which should be the way. He has helped me resolve issues. You are all only retired but not tired from offering your service. I don't have words to say how much I will miss him. It's going to be painful for all of us."

