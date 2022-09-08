On the verge of launching a new political party after quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad opened up about the public response in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. Speaking about his visit to the Doda district of J&K, he noted, "This is not a very big organized meeting. I am halting in Jammu and Srinagar for as long as 5 days. So, it should not appear as if I am meeting delegations only in the state capitals. My intensive tour of the state will commence later when the party is formed. I have to visit Kashmir in 3 days. So, I will go to Kashmir via Chenab Valley".

The former Union Minister opined, "My party will definitely be formed. I am getting a very good response. Truth be told, in my political career spanning 50 years when I was the CM and served as a Minister, worked with almost all Prime Ministers starting from Indira Gandhi, I never got such a response from all regions, all religions and all sections."

Azad also expressed gratitude to all the delegations who called on him in Jammu. Weighing in on the plans for his new party, he observed, "Now, I haven't even unveiled the name of the party. When the party is formed, it will be formed to fight elections and not to sit at home". While addressing a massive rally at the Sainik Colony on the outskirts of Jammu on September 4, the veteran leader announced that the agenda of his party will be the restoration of J&K's statehood, protection of land and job rights of its residents, and the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

#RepublicExclusive | Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks to Republic after dumping Vadra-Congress, briefs on his J&K visit outline - https://t.co/g7JNJalaLU pic.twitter.com/3iwitHjX0L — Republic (@republic) September 8, 2022

Ghulam Nabi Azad tears into Rahul Gandhi

In his 5-page resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 26, Ghulam Nabi Azad opined that the entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi when he took over as Congress vice president in 2013. He lamented that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party. To highlight the Wayanad MP's "immaturity" and "childish behaviour," he recalled the tearing up of a UPA ordinance in the full glare of media by Rahul Gandhi."

Pointing out the electoral downslide of Congress, Azad contended that the situation worsened after the 2019 Lok Sabha election when Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim president of the party. He asserted, "Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now applied to the Indian National Congress. While you are just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions are being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".