Ghulam Nabi Azad Camp Decries Congress' Anti-G23 Protests; Defends Praise For PM Modi

A day after J&K Congress general secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary staged a protest against the G23 leaders, the Ghulam Nabi Azad camp launched a fierce counter. Addressing a press briefing in Jammu, J&K Congress minority wing head Jahangir Mir decried the protests and affirmed that Azad had never made an anti-Congress statement in his political career spanning over 4 decades. Downplaying the former Rajya Sabha MP's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he contended that it was natural for people doing good work to be appreciated. Azad had hailed the PM for remaining proud of his humble origin.

Congress leader Jahangir Mir remarked, "The person who does good work in a democracy is praised. Just as many people praise Vajpayee Sahab, Ghulam Nabi Azad raised issues of Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament. The government knew that he is not raising his issues for personal interest but going beyond party lines."

During the demonstration against the dissenting leaders within Congress, J&K Congress general secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary stated, "He (Azad) appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in our state of J&K where the people were deprived of their rights. Mr. Azad has betrayed Congress and we strongly demand that strict action must be initiated against Azad. The G23 leaders want to weaken the Congress party". Meanwhile, J&K Congress president GA Mir apprised ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi regarding the developments in the Union Territory.

Rift within Congress

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Far from addressing concerns, the CWC in January stated that the election to the post of party president will be held only after the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

The internal rift in the party widened after dissenting leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari addressed a joint rally in Jammu on February 27. On this platform, concerns were raised about the weakening of the Congress party. In another sign of assertion by these leaders, Sharma publicly admonished Congress for stitching an alliance with the Indian Secular Front for the WB polls.

