Ghulam Nabi Azad Camp Expands: These 3 Prominent J&K Leaders Set To Abandon Congress Soon

Days after veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit, Congress has been witnessing a wave of resignations as more leaders continue to desert the party. As per sources, three prominent leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress are also expected to follow Azad's suit and tender their resignations today in support of the 73-year-old politician.

3 prominent Congress leaders to join Azad Camp?

Republic TV has learnt that former J&K Deputy Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Tara Chand, former Minister Manohar Lal, former MLA Balwan Singh, and others are set to abandon Congress later today. The key leaders will resign today when the JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani and AICC J&K Incharge Rajani Patil will land in Jammu.

On Saturday, former deputy speaker Gulam Hyder Malik and two former MLCs- Subash Gupta from Kathua and Sham Lal Bhagat from Doda along with their supporters submitted their resignation letters to the JKPCC chief. They all have also resigned from the primary membership of Congress.

Notably, it was Azad's exit from Congress that triggered a flurry of other resignations as he continues to receive unwavering support not only from Congress but also from leaders of other parties such as the National Conference, PDP, and the Apni Party. Twelve members of the Apni Party also submitted their resignation letters to Party chief Altaf Bukhari and informed him of joining the Azad camp.

Ghulam Nabi Azad to float own party in J&K

As per the sources, the former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will launch his party in September this year and will visit Jammu to meet his well-wishers before making any official announcement. Speaking on his future plans in politics after leaving Congress after nearly five decades, Azad told reporters, "I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon."

Refusing to be dragged into any discussion over his resignation, Azad said, "I have thought about this decision for long and there is no going back." On Friday, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. In his 5-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad exposed Congress and cited several reasons behind the failure of the grand old party.

(Image: Republic)