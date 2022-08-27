Ghulam Nabi Azad Camp To Hold 'mega Strategy Meet' In Jammu On Aug 28 Prior To His Visit

A "mega strategy meeting" will be called in Jammu by the Ghulam Nabi Azad camp on Sunday, two days after the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister resigned from all posts of the Indian National Congress and its primary membership.

The meeting has been called at 11 am on August 28 and will be headed by GM Saroori and Choudhary Mohd Akram, both of who quit the Congress following Azad's exit.

During the meeting, the strategy for Ghulam Nabi Azad's Shakti pradarshan in Jammu on September 4 will be discussed.

Azad on Saturday met J&K leaders, including some former MLAs, at his residence. Former Congress leader Salman Nizami said that more senior leaders and ex-ministers will come in the evening.

"We welcome parties that believe in a secular ideology. Azad Sahab will come to J&K, he will come to Kashmir as well as Jammu. He will spend most of his time in J&K," Nizami said.

'Will launch new party soon, first unit in J&K': Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said he will come up with a new party soon and its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon," Azad told PTI.

Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Union minister under various prime ministers and CM of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, declined to reveal any further details on the formation of his new party.

Refusing to be dragged into any discussion over his resignation, Azad said, "I have thought about this decision for long and there is no going back."

Azad's close confidant GM Saroori said that the veteran leader would come to Jammu on September 4 to hold consultations with his well-wishers before the launch of his new party.