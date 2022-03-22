Ghulam Nabi Azad Clarifies Stance On Leaving Politics; 'Not Retiring But I'm Fed Up'

In a big statement, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday hinted at political retirement and starting social work. Now, Azad has claimed that he was not planning to retire and said that he was ‘fed up' with politics. Azad alleged Congress of caste-based politics and said that no party was trying to end the politics of casteism and religion in the country.

"I did not say that I am leaving active politics or retiring, but I did say that I am fed up now," Ghulam Nabi Azad said while speaking to reporters on Monday. His hints on quitting politics had come just days after he met Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Further explaining his position, Azad said that he wants to change the system from the outside. "Sometimes I feel that by coming into politics, I am not able to do what can be done by leaving politics. That's all. I want to change this thought process," the Congress leader said.

Upon being questioned whether he will bring about a change in the Congress party to eliminate caste-based politics in the country, Azad said, "From morning till evening, only one can hear that this is a Hindu area, who will go for campaigning here, who will go for campaigning in Brahmin areas, who will go for campaigning in Rajput areas, who will go for campaigning in Muslim areas, who will go for campaigning in Dalit areas etc This shows that we are increasing casteism.”

"No party is trying to end the politics of casteism and religion. There are good people in political parties who speak well. Unfortunately, they are not being given a chance," the Congress leader said while speaking to reporters. The comments came after Azad on Monday received the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs.

Ghulam Nabi Azad asserts honour conferred by nation, not govt

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad was conferred with the Padma Bhushan Award on March 21, for his contribution in the field of public affairs. The Congress leader was among the 128 Padma awardees, who were also felicitated at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After receiving the award, Ghulam Azad said while speaking to ANI, "The country recognises work. It feels good when there is recognition of my work. It motivates me to work for the country... We should not think about who received the award and who gave the award. Padma awards are not given by any government, but the country."

Image: PTI