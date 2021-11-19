Ghulam Nabi Azad Dropped From Key Congress Panel After Loyalists Quit Party Posts In J&K

After his loyalists quit party posts in J&K, Ghulam Nabi Azad was dropped from Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee by Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. In the reconstituted panel, former Defence Minister AK Antony will serve as the chairman whereas Ambika Soni, Tariq Anwar, JP Agarwal and G Parameshwara are the members. Apart from Motilal Vohra who passed away recently, ex-Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Mukut Mithi also did not find a place in the committee. A part of G23, Azad was not renominated to the Rajya Sabha after his term elapsed in February earlier this year.

Hon'ble Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi, has reconstituted the Disciplinary Action Committee of AICC, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/2p4oYDoH5H — Congress (@INCIndia) November 18, 2021

Rift in J&K Congress

Ex-MLAs and Ministers such as GM Saroori, Vikar Rasool Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Manohar Lal Sharma, Naresh Gupta, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subash Gupta, Amin Bhat and Anwar Bhat have submitted their resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC J&K in-charge Rajani Patil, sources told Republic TV. This development is being perceived as a pressure tactic to seek the ouster of Ghulam Ahmad Mir as the J&K Congress president. Sources indicated that many leaders are unhappy as Mir has been allowed to continue despite him and his son losing the Lok Sabha and DDC polls respectively.

Moreover, there is resentment owing to the Congress top brass allegedly neglecting the fact that hundreds of leaders have left the party during the tenure of Mir. A day earlier, Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed a massive rally in Kathua alongside many of his loyalists who resigned. However, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he denied that this was a "show of strength".