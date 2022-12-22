Ghulam Nabi Azad Expels Tara Chand From DAP Days After Making Him Party's Vice-chairman

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expelled former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Tara Chand for anti-party activities. The development came days after ex-Congress leader Tara Chand was made the vice-chairman of the Azad-led party. Apart from Tara Chand other senior party members, Dr Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh, were also expelled from the recently formed DAP.

"Chairman DAP Ghulam Nabi Azad has expelled Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities," the party said in a statement.

Notably, the former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister was among the Congress leaders who resigned from the grand old party in support of Gulam Nabi Azad in August.

Tara Chand appointed as vice-chairmen of DAP

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday, December 17, appointed Tara Chand, along with Peerzada Mohd Sayeed and G M Saroori, as the vice-chairmen of the party. The announcement came three months after the launch of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) in Jammu.

Months after the launch of the party, DAP's general secretary Rajinder Singh Chib announced the list of its office bearers. Salman Nizami was given the responsibility of the chief spokesperson of the DAP. While Jugal Kishore Sharma and Mohammad Amin Bhat were announced as the provincial presidents of the party for the Jammu and Kashmir regions, respectively.

Azad launched his own party

After ending his long association with the Congress party on August 26, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad launched his own part -- Democratic Azad party -- on September 26. It is important to note that following Azad's resignation from the grand old party, many Congress leaders and legislators resigned from the party in support of him.

Resigning from the party, Azad wrote a letter to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and blamed Rahul Gandhi for the party's consecutive defeat in the state as well as the General elections.