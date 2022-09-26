Ghulam Nabi Azad Gets BIG Message From Ex-J&K DGP SP Vaid After Forming His Own Party

Hours after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad launched his own party 'Democratic Azad Party', former Director General of Police (DGP) of J&K on Monday Shesh Paul Vaid congratulated the ex-Congress leader for forming a new political party. he further went on to praise Azad for his dynamism and vision and asserted that with the formation of his own party he will surely bring development and prosperity to the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, former DGP Vaid wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to Ghulam Nabi Azad in the initiative of forming your new political force Democratic Azad Party. Having worked under you as IGP Jammu, I'm certain your dynamism and vision will bring development and prosperity to the people of UT of Jammu & Kashmir."

The ex-J&K DGP's message came after Azad launched the 'Democratic Azad Party' ahead of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the 73-year-old politician resigned from Congress last month in August after writing a scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi blaming her son Rahul Gandhi for the party's downfall.

Azad launches 'Democratic Azad Party'

After Ghulam Nabi Azad hinted toward forming his own political party soon after breaking his 5 decades-long association with Congress, he finally launched the "Democratic Azad Party" on September 26 and claimed that the new party will have a democratic style of functioning. He also unveiled his party flag having three colours - dark blue, white and mustard - amid the chanting of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

"The party's name is Democratic Azad Party. Azad does not imply Ghulam Nabi Azad. Democratic stands for democracy. It will be independent and have its own ideology. It won't be influenced by any party, leader or group. It will remain independent. The party will remain democratic. There will be elections from the bottom. It won't be autocratic. Power won't be concentrated in one person's hands," the ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said while revealing the name of his political party in Jammu.

Azad resigned from Congress on August 26 after writing a 5-page resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, he accused Rahul Gandhi of demolishing the entire consultative mechanism of the party after he took over as the Congress vice president in 2013. He also slammed the party leadership of sidelining all the senior and experienced leaders of the grand old party.