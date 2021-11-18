In a show of strength after leaders belonging to his camp resigned from their positions in Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed a huge rally in Kathua on Thursday. Leaders including former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Tara Chand, ex-Ministers Manohar Lal and Vikar Rasool Wani and former MLA Chaudhary Akram were present on the occasion. Highlighting that political activities in the Union Territory have resumed after almost a period of two and a half years, he termed the abrogation of Article 370 as a wrong move.

Former Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, "In Jammu and Kashmir, many people have been pushed into poverty. Today, I have come to say that the step taken by the Central government on August 5, 2019, was wrong. It caused the biggest loss to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. In the last 30-31 years, Jammu and Kashmir was behind because of militancy. Thousands of youths, Army and police personnel- nearly 50,000-60,000 persons lost their lives."

"British divided India into several pieces. But the British did not dare to divide Jammu and Kashmir. I feel sad that our own government did what the British couldn't do. It divided us into pieces. Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir were separated. I feel happy that the Prime Minister and Home Minister accepted in the Parliament and all-party meeting to restore statehood. We are waiting for the restoration of statehood so that we get back our identity," the G23 leader added, expressing his dissatisfaction with the Centre.

Recalling the Congress government's track record citing that he worked in three shifts during his tenure as the J&K CM, Azad opined, "First, we used to abuse the National Conference because we were not in power. Then Congress got a chance to rule here. Then PDP, who would abuse everyone else got a chance. Now BJP got a chance. So now you must be satisfied. So, in the next election, we don't need to campaign. You have seen everyone". In his address, he also called upon all parties to fight the elections on the basis of policies instead of caste, religion and region.

Rift in J&K Congress

Earlier, the infighting in Congress' J&K unit escalated after ex-MLAs and Ministers including GM Saroori, Vikar Rasool Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Manohar Lal Sharma, Naresh Gupta, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subash Gupta, Amin Bhat and Anwar Bhat submitted their resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC J&K in-charge Rajani Patil. This development is being perceived as a pressure tactic to seek the ouster of Ghulam Ahmad Mir as the J&K Congress president. Sources indicated that many leaders are unhappy as Mir has been allowed to continue despite him and his son losing the Lok Sabha polls and the District Development Council election respectively.

Image: PTI