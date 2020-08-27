Ghulam Nabi Azad Launches Scathing Attack On Congress' Functioning, Calls For Elections

In a massive development on Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad came down hard on the internal functioning of the Congress party. The former Jammu and Kashmir CM is one of the 23 signatories to the letter calling for sweeping reforms within Congress. Stressing that their intention was to strengthen the party, he alleged that those leaders criticising the letter could not win a single election on their own.

Recalling his experience with several Prime Ministers and party presidents, Azad opined that anyone having a genuine interest in Congress' internal dynamics would welcome the letter. Slamming the "appointment" system in the party, he demanded elections at all levels- from the Congress Working Committee to the block. According to him, the advantage of being elected is that the representative enjoys the support of at least 51% of members within the party. As against this, the senior Congress leader alleged that even 1% of the party workers do not back many of the office-bearers "appointed" currently.

Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, "Our intention was to make sure that Congress becomes active and strong. People who were not a part of Congress and who have no idea about the damage caused due to not holding elections will criticise the letter. I have risen from the bottom. I am in the Working Committee for the last 34 years. I have served as a Minister during the tenure of 5 Prime Ministers and General Secretary during the tenure of 6 party presidents."

"So, any office-bearer, CWC member, PCC president opposing our proposal know that they stand no chance in winning elections. This is why we are facing opposition. Otherwise, any Congress member having a genuine interest in the internal working dynamics would welcome our proposal. We have demanded that the state president, district president, block president, and the CWC members should be elected. The advantage of being elected is that at least 51% of the party workers are in support. Now, the person who becomes president does not even have 1% support. Anyone who often visits Delhi is made the president," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha opined.

Amid dissent letter, CWC backs Sonia Gandhi

In the letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the 23 leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. However, the CWC decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim president at least until the next AICC session is convened.

