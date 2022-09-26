Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to unveil the name of his political party today, September 26, which he has proposed to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Azad camp sources informed Republic.

A month after breaking ties with Congress, Azad is set to hold a press conference on Monday wherein he is likely to announce his party's name and also unveil his party flag. Though the former Congress leader will unveil the flag of his political party, the symbol of the outfit will be given by the ECI later.

The sources informed Republic that the party name will have three words and it won't have "Congress" or "Azad" in it. Adding further they also revealed that Azad's party flag would consist of three colours. Notably, a close aide of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday had stated that the new party's name and flag were finalised.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Azad briefly interacted with reported at his residence in J&K and said, "I am inviting the media tomorrow (Monday) before the launch of the party."

Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch new political party

It is pertinent to mention that many big and senior Congress leaders in J&K including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, several former ministers and legislators have resigned from the party and have joined Azad after the latter dumped the grand old party citing that the 'entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi' when he took over as Congress vice president in 2013.

Earlier, while speaking to Republic about his new political party, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said, "My party will definitely be formed. I am getting a very good response... When the party is formed, it will be formed to fight elections and not to sit at home". Azad who ended his more than five-decade-long association with the Congress last month has earlier spelt out that the top agendas of his party will be to restore J&K's statehood and protect the land and job rights of its residents.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing resignation letter

In his 5-page letter addressed to the Congress president after leaving the party, Ghulam Nabi Azad opined that the entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi when he took over as Congress vice president in 2013. He lamented that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party. To highlight the Wayanad MP's "immaturity" and "childish behaviour," he recalled the tearing up of a UPA ordinance in the full glare of the media by Rahul Gandhi.