Ghulam Nabi Azad Makes Massive Announcement; 'will Launch New Party In Next 10 Days'

Days after former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the Congress, he made a big announcement about his new party's launch on Sunday, September 11. Addressing a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he will launch his new party within the next 10 days.

Azad, who is joined by several former J&K Congress leaders, following his resignation from the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress, said, "We will announce a new party in the next 10 days."

It is pertinent to mention that many big and senior Congress leaders in J&K have resigned from the party and have joined Azad after the latter dumped the grand old party citing that the 'entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi' when he took over as Congress vice president in 2013.

Earlier, while speaking to Republic about his new political party, Azad had said, "My party will definitely be formed. I am getting a very good response... Now, I haven't even unveiled the name of the party. When the party is formed, it will be formed to fight elections and not to sit at home".

'I am Azad, Congress leaders are gulam': Ghulam Nabi Azad

On Saturday, veteran leader Azad had fired a fitting riposte to the Congress party which alleged that "his remote control is in the hands of PM Modi". Indicating that the 'remote control' of Congress leaders was in the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Azad told the media that he is not controlled by anyone.

"I am not like them whose remote control is elsewhere. My remote control is with me. I am 'Azad'. They are 'Gulam'. I am Gulam of Nabi (Prophet), they are Gulam of someone else. I don't want to expose whom leaders of Congress or other parties are controlled by," Azad said.