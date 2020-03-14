WATCH: Farooq Abdullah-Ghulam Nabi Azad Address Media; "Let Democracy Be Restored In J&K"

A day after Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the detention of National Conference chief and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad has met him in Srinagar. Briefing the media after their meeting on Saturday, Abdullah thanked Azad for visiting him. Azad then said that democracy will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir only when all the political leaders including Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah are released.

Farooq Abdullah said: "I am grateful to Azad sahab that he came to meet me. He had tried a lot of times in these seven months, to meet me but he wasn't allowed. Now he has been allowed, thank you."

Expressing his happiness on meeting Abdullah, Azad said: "I am very happy that after seven and a half months I am meeting Farooq Abdullah. We don't know why he was kept under detention. People who do anti-country activities are kept under detention, but he was placed under detention even before abrogation of Article 370. I am not here only on my behalf, we are friends for many years - we will be friends, but also representing all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and political party leaders who have raised their voice for freedom of the leaders. I understand what you (Farooq Abdullah) have been through in these cold times, this act by Government was not justified, this was wrong by all means.

Azad demands release of all leaders

Azad added that the political process needs to begin in Jammu Kashmir and the new political outfits will do no good to the people of Jammu Kashmir. he then said that for the political process to begin it is necessary to release all the leaders placed under detention and house arrest. He said that there is a need to restore democracy in Jammu Kashmir.

"If the government wants development in Jammu Kashmir then they have to release the leaders, the political process has to begin. There have been no work in these three years, no tourism, no handicraft, no fruits, no export, no import, no industries, no trasport - we need to revive all of these - there is only one way - that is to release these leaders. We need to restore democracy in Jammu Kashmir. Jammu Kashmir cannot run through agency parties. Let us first restore democracy, and it will be done only when all the leaders are released. Let the political process start first. Let every individual be free," he added.

Farooq Abdullah's first statement

On Friday after government revoked the detention order of Abdullah, his first picture surfaced. He then came to his terrace at his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, and spoke to media, stating that he is free now. The former Chief Minister of J&K thanked the people of the state and the country for standing by his side and wished that the people of his state will be free soon. He also said that he cannot comment on political affairs till all the J&K leaders including his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is released.

"Whether it is print or television - I am heartily grateful to media. I am also grateful to all the people of the state and all the leaders and people in the rest of the country who spoke for our freedom. I am also grateful to every individual who prayed for us. Freedom is not complete. It will be complete when all leaders - Omar, Mehbooba ji or all the others who are in house arrest will be released. I hope the government of India will take action and release everyone if they want the people of the state to live as free people. I will answer no question. I can't speak on any political matters. It is only when everyone is released that I will be able to speak on political matters," he said.

He added: "Thank God this gate is open. We tried for many months for this gate to open. Today I don't have words to say how I feel today. I am free, I am free. I hope the people of the state will be free. Let's pray to God that we may see true freedom for which we have been trying for long. God bless you all, God bless people of the state."

Detention revoked

Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of Jammu Kashmir, posted a letter on Twitter on Friday, stating the government order. The order said that the government has decided to revoke the PSA imposed on senior Abdullah with immediate effect. Abdullah and other J&K leaders were placed under preventive detention on August 5 last year ahead of the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state. On the following September, the government slapped the NC patron with the Public Safety Act and extended it for three more months on December 16.

