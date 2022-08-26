In a massive blow for Congress, senior leader and ex-J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party on Friday. Rumour mills were abuzz about his political future after he did not agree to take charge as the Campaign Committee chairman of Congress for the upcoming J&K Assembly polls. Moreover, 4 of his loyalists- former MLAs Gulzar Ahmed Wani, Choudhary Mohd Akram, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar and GM Saroori also refused to accept to take up their new roles in Congress.

Coming down heavily on ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his 5-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad opined, "Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after 2013 when he was appointed as the vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which earlier existed was demolished by him. All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party. One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was tearing up of government ordinance in the full glare of media by Rahul Gandhi."

He added, "The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress core group and subsequently unanimously approved by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India. This 'childish' behaviour completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and Government of India. This one single action more than anything else contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA government in 2014 that was at the receiving end of a campaign of calumny and insinuation from a combination of the forces of the right wing and certain unscrupulous corporate interests."

Highlighting the electoral downslide of Congress, Azad contended that the situation worsened after the 2019 Lok Sabha election when Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim president of the party. He asserted, "Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now applied to the Indian National Congress. While you are just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions are being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs". Dubbing the entire organization election process a sham, he claimed that a proxy is being propped up to take charge of the party.

Disgruntlement with Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad was one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 regarding the uncertainty over the leadership and the drift in the party. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. In February 2021, the ex-J&K CM also faced protests for praising PM Modi.

Heaping praises on PM Modi in his address on February 28, 2021, Azad said, "I like a lot of good things about many leaders. I come from a village and I am very proud of it. Our Prime Minister also admits that he comes from a village, and even though we are against each other in politics, but he doesn't hide his reality, his roots. If you try and hide your reality, then you are living in a false world."

The infighting in Congress spilt over to J&K as the leaders close to the ex-CM quit their party positions in November 2021. Speculation about his closeness to the ruling dispensation also gained traction after he was conferred with Padma Bhushan, India's 3rd highest civilian award. He was not renominated to Rajya Sabha after his term ended last year.