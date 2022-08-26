Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress LIVE: 7 J&K Leaders Tender Resignation; 'more To Follow'

Former MLA and Minister from Jammu and Kashmir, RS Chib followed in the footsteps of Ghulam Nabi Azad and resigned from the Congress.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Chib said, "I have been closely associated with the party, and I did very well when I was a member of the party... You know, that our state in the past couple of years has been going through great turmoil, and in such a situation, there was a responsibility on the part of the Indian National Congress. INC, which has got a glorious history, could have played a very decisive role in solving the problem of the people. But, it failed to meet the expectations of the people of the state."

Chib further said, "Central leadership is as confused as the leadership at the state level. In the absence of a decisive leadership like Ghulam Nabi Azad...He had done a good job as the CM of the state, but I think he was totally ignored, his advice was not taken at all...Because of that, such a situation has come up, and one after another people are tendering their resignation. Don't know about others but I am with Ghulam Nabi Azad."