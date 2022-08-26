Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress LIVE: 7 J&K Leaders Tender Resignation; 'more To Follow'

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in May this year, said on Friday that Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit from the party "is the beginning of the end" of Congress. Jakhar told ANI that instead of introspecting why senior leaders are leaving the Congress and to look for weaknesses within, allegations are being levelled against them and they are being accused of "cheating" the party.
देश हम जोड़ रहे हैं, आप #CongressJodo 'दरबारियों'। pic.twitter.com/Pg8eeplXU9— BJP (@BJP4India) August 26, 2022
In a tweet, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh accused Azad of 'betraying' the party with his 'vicious personal attacks', and further questioned the latter's 'DNA', which it said had been 'Modi-fied'. Ramesh said, "A man who has been treated by the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been modi-fied."
A man who has been treated by the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been modi-fied.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 26, 2022
Republic learnt from sources that Ghulam Nabi Azad will speak to more leaders from Jammu and Kashmir Congress later in the day. This includes top leaders like former J&K Dy CM Tara Chand.
After Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation, 7 former MLAs of Jammu and Kashmir have quit the Congress, the recent one being Naresh Gupta. In an audio clip, Gupta confirmed to Republic, saying, "We have unanimously decided that we will leave the party with Ghulam Nabi Azad. 7 have resigned, and many more are to follow."
Besides Azad and Chib, five others have resigned from the Congress. In a joint resignation letter, GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram wrote, "We the following legislators also Ex-ministers of the dissolved J&K hereby resign from all the positions holding in the Congress party and also resign from the primary membership of the party in support of Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad. (sic)"
Former MLA and Minister from Jammu and Kashmir, RS Chib followed in the footsteps of Ghulam Nabi Azad and resigned from the Congress.
In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Chib said, "I have been closely associated with the party, and I did very well when I was a member of the party... You know, that our state in the past couple of years has been going through great turmoil, and in such a situation, there was a responsibility on the part of the Indian National Congress. INC, which has got a glorious history, could have played a very decisive role in solving the problem of the people. But, it failed to meet the expectations of the people of the state."
Chib further said, "Central leadership is as confused as the leadership at the state level. In the absence of a decisive leadership like Ghulam Nabi Azad...He had done a good job as the CM of the state, but I think he was totally ignored, his advice was not taken at all...Because of that, such a situation has come up, and one after another people are tendering their resignation. Don't know about others but I am with Ghulam Nabi Azad."
#BREAKING | Former minister RS Chib speaks to Republic as he and 5 former MLAs follow in Ghulam Nabi Azad's footsteps and quit Congress.— Republic (@republic) August 26, 2022
Tune in - https://t.co/rEw8EWtnyc pic.twitter.com/dJAcGupCkZ
The former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister also elaborated on the numerous brain-storming sessions that took place, the recommendations of which were never implemented. The G-23 member particularly underlined how under the stewardship of Sonia and then, Rahul, since 2014, Congress has lost 2 Lok Sabha elections, and 39 out of the 49 Assembly elections.
"Before Bharat Jodo Yatra, the leadership should have undertaken the Congress Jodo exercise across the country. It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half-a-century-old association with the Indian Nation Congress, and hereby resign from all positions, including the primary membership of the INC," he concluded the letter as saying.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad severs all ties with Congress Party pic.twitter.com/RuVvRqGSj5— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022
In a massive blow for Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. In a 5-page resignation letter to incumbent party President Sonia Gandhi, the former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister came down heavily on her son and predecessor to the post, Rahul Gandhi.
The G-23 member wrote, "Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after 2013 when he was appointed as the vice president by you (Sonia Gandhi), the entire consultative mechanism which earlier existed was demolished by him. All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.
One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media by Rahul Gandhi. The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress Core Group and subsequently unanimously approved by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India and duly approved even by the President of India. ‘This ‘childish’ behaviour completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and Government of India."