Ghulam Nabi Azad Reacts To Row Over 'terror Under Control' Remark; 'Selective Video Shown'

On Sunday, reacting to the ongoing controversy on the Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘reduced militancy in Kashmir’ statement, Senior Congress leader has cleared the air around the statement and said that he was misquoted, and that only a particular segment of his conversation was recorded in the video, in which he could be heard speaking about the reduced militancy in the valley.

While speaking to ANI on the controversy which broke out after the statement, which was being considered as a big admission that is contrasting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Azad agreed that he did speak about the the militancy and targeted killings in the valley.

He claimed that he said it has reduced of late due to COVID induced lockdowns. However, he added that despite the significant fall in terror activities in the past, the militancy is on the rise again in the valley, referring to the latest targeted killings of civilians in the valley.

“Militancy has reduced in last 1.5 years, however, it has spiked in last few months”: Azad

Speaking further, former Jammu & Kashmir CM Azad added that he had conducted an informal survey in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, where he quizzed people on several issues including unemployment, inflation, militancy, statehood and elections.

As per his survey, the majority of people have agreed that unemployment and inflation have soared up. They have demanded the statehood to be restored and elections be held soon. People are concerned about the supply of goods from the valley to the outside, as it is leading to the rise in prices.

According to the survey, people have spoken about two things regarding militancy. They agreed that terror activities reduced several folds during COVID induced lockdowns, however, they also admitted to observing a major spike in militancy in the last few months.

Azad said that some people believe, that after the opening up of the valley for tourists, the economic activities have been on the up.

Azad said that the recent targeted killings in were a result of anti-India elements who want to instil fear in the hearts of people from outside. He added that these elements do not want Kashmir to progress, nor do they want people from outside to visit the state. According to him, Kashmiris believe that the killings of civilians in the valley is a sign of terror incidents going on the rise again.

He further added that people are concerned about these terrorists have not been captured yet. Azad went on to say that the surging prices of petrol and diesel have increased the prices of all basic commodities in the valley, as the transportation costs of goods being imported from other states have increased.

‘Terrorism under control in J&K,' claim by Ghulam Nabi Azad

"All were of the opinion that terrorism is under control in Jammu and Kashmir," Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the video accessed by Republic Media Network.

In the video, the congress leader can also be heard speaking of the involvement of a foreign agency in spreading violence in the region.

"They want to increase enmity in our religion," he said. Citing the example of the recent killing of a girl in the region, he added, "It's a good thing that from 40 constituencies, A to Z everyone said that this is condemnable."

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI/ AP