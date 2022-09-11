Ghulam Nabi Azad Refers To PM Modi As 'nice Human Being'; Slams Vote Bank Politics

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 11 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he is a "nice human being".

Addressing a gathering of people amid rains in north Kashmir's Baramulla, Azad recalled the old memories of his term as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that when terrorists killed the tourists who were from Gujarat, then Narendra Modi, the then CM of the state called him repeatedly. Azad said that when he reached the spot, he burst into tears after seeing the bodily remains of the victims and didn't respond to the then Gujarat CM's calls till the bodies were sent back to Gujarat.

Ghulam Azad said that he then spoke to the Prime Minister and shed a tear because tourists had come to see Kashmir but their coffins were sent back. Azad further stated that when he left parliament, this was the reason the Prime Minister got emotional because the veteran leader has the value of a human.

While lashing out at People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Azad said that they are showing daydreams to people by claiming that they will restore Article 370 which is really not possible.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said that all the leaders in Kashmir lack the basic roadmap through which the sufferings of people can be removed and a new dawn of peace and stability is started. "For vote bank, I can't mislead people, whether I win or lose my conscience and commitment with the people will never allow me to go so low and fabricated lies, never shall it happen," he added.

Image: ANI