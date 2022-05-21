Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Congress Not Satisfied With J&K Delimitation Commission Report

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction days after Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission released its final report. Sharing Congress' clear stand on the report, Azad said that this report had not been made by keeping the ground reality of the valley in mind.

Congress expresses 'Dissatisfaction' over Delimitation Commission report

"We all including Congress and our alliance leaders are not satisfied with the report of Delimitation. It has not been made by the ground situation of Jammu & Kashmir in mind. I have said it is tailor-made," said Congress leader.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Nirmal Singh responded to Azad's remark and questioned what has Congress ever done for J&K. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Singh said, "Ghulam Nabi Azad needs to explain what he and his party did for Jammu & Kashmir before this two to three delimitation committee was found, at that time Jammu and people who belonged tot he hilly areas were crying. Nobody listened to them as everything came under the state government. Now, this is the only fair delimitation which has been done and he is questioning the integrity of a person like an Ex-Supreme Court judge who has followed all the parameters while forming this report".

J&K Delimitation Committee Releases Final Report

On May 5, the three-member Delimitation Commission put their signatures on the report pertaining to the restructuring of the constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. In the submitted report that the Commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai framed in over 2 years, Jammu and Kashmir have been shown as a single Union Territory.

5 Parliamentary constituencies

With Ladakh being excluded, the Parliament constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir have come down to five, namely- Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu. None of the five seats has been reserved for Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, as per the final report.

Assembly seats increased to 90

As far as the state Assembly is concerned, the Commission in the report has suggested increasing the number of seats in both Jammu and Kashmir. In Jammu, the addition of 6 new seats has been recommended, taking the total number of seats from 37 to 43. Similarly in Kashmir, an addition of 1 seat has been recommended, whereafter the total number of seats has been raised from 46 to 47.

The new seats in Jammu have been carved out from Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Kathua and Samba districts. In Kashmir, the new seats have been carved out from the Kupwara district. In total, the 90 constituencies have been spread across 20 constituencies- namely, Kupwara (6), Baramulla (7), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (2), Srinagar (8), Budgam (5), Pulwama (4), Shopian (2), Kulgam (3), Anantnag (7), Kishtwar (3), Doda (3), Ramban (2), Reasi (3) Udhampur (4), Kathua (6) Samba (3), Jammu (11), Rajouri (3), Poonch (3). For the first time, seven seats have been proposed for Scheduled caste and nine seats have been proposed for Scheduled Tribes.