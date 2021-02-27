Ghulam Nabi Azad Says 'don't Sideline Us' As 'G23' Leaders Do Not Wish To See Cong Weak

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and several party leaders who were also a part of the 'G23' (which opposed Sonia Gandhi's continued Presidentship of the Congress) are going to launch a nationwide campaign of 'Save the Idea of ​​India'. The new campaign will be led by Ghulam Nabi Azad. Under this campaign, several rallies and public meetings will be organised in Jammu.

G23 leaders to arrive in Jammu

Senior Congress leaders have been demanding a revamp of the party and have shown their dissent over the functioning of the party since a long time now. Last year on August, 23 Congress leaders jointly wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, demanding an organizational election within the Congress and seeking new leadership. After this, these issues were discussed in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee on January 22, but till now the issue has not been resolved. Along with Ghulam Nabi Azad, the following leaders visited Jammu.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former CM Haryana

Kapil Sibal, MP, Rajya Sabha

Anand Sharma, MP, Rajya Sabha

Manish Tiwari, MP, Lok Sabha

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, MP, Rajya Sabha

Vivek Tankha, MP, Rajya Sabha

At Azad's rally, Congress leader Anand Sharma said India needs Congress. He also added that Azad knows about every single state and district.

"India needs Congress. Our voice is for the welfare of Congress, voices need to come together. We have seen the good times at the party. Congress had weakened in the last 10 years and in growing age, we do not want to see the party in weak state. Azad knows about every single state and district. We will fight till last and will do every possible thing to strengthen the party,"Sharma said.

Manish Tewari took to Twitter and said the Gandhi Global Family platform brings progressive, pluralistic & nationalistic forces together.

Impressive gathering in Jammu - Gandhi Global Family platform brings Proggressive, pluralistic & nationalistic forces together to demand restoration of state hood of J&K & to protect and preserve the ‘idea of India’ pan nationally. pic.twitter.com/cnUy2M8Q0h — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 27, 2021

Not Joining BJP

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi wept on his retirement from the parliament, there was speculation that Azad might join BJP. While addressing PCC, DCC functionaries, former legislators and ministers at a function organized at party headquarters in Jammu, he brushed aside all the rumours. He said he had not retired from politics and he would have joined BJP during at the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

“I have only retired from the parliament, not politics. Had this been the case, I would have gone in BJP long ago, if had wished so. I had very good relations with the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and we used to visit each other on Diwali or other festive occasions as well," he said

Azad also added that though he is currently not holding any important position and retired from the Rajya Sabha, still a part of active politics. He asserted that he shall continue his efforts to strengthen the party throughout the country including Jammu and Kashmir by whatever way it is possible.

