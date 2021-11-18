Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Kathua Address 'not Show Of Strength' After 20 Leaders Quit Congress

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asserted that his address in Kathua was not a show of strength after belonging to his camp resigned from their posts. He said that no one consulted him on the letter and came to know about it later as he was in a no connectivity area. "I came to know only after the world knew it," the former MP said.

"This was not a shakti pradarshan, I travel to internal areas of Jammu and Kashmir and for long it was not possible because of bifurcation of J&K and then COVID-19. This is just to know about people; inflation is rising and so is COVID-19. (On resignations from his camp) No one consulted me on the letter; I read it a day later since I was in no connectivity area. I came to know only after the world knew it," Azad said.

Ghulam Nabi Azam on internal tussle

Around 20 leaders who were close to Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from their respective positions recently. All those resigning demanded a leadership change in the Union territory. When asked about internal tussle, the Congress leader said, " Internal tussle is even there in the ruling party, we have more internal democracy (in Congress). Even their ministers speak (against the government). This shouldn’t happen (Internal tussle in the party). Unfortunate that this is happening."

Srinagar encounter: Azad demands judicial probe

Speaking on the Hyderpora encounter, the former Rajya Sabha MP demanded a judicial probe by a high court judge. "I made it clear, We respect Army Police and CRPF, but People’s trust is also important. If People don’t trust them, then how is protection possible? If such incidents happen, people lose trust. It is important to gain people trust. A judicial inquiry is needed from high court level, a magistrate is a too small officer for that," he said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad further hinted at a return to J&K politics and said that he will spend more time in the UT than earlier. "Chief Ministership is too long; we managed to get here after 2.5 years, State has gone behind in last 6 years: if to bring it at that speed, we need a good government with the aptitude and for all religions and regions. I will spend more time than earlier in Jammu and Kashmir."