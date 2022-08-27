Ghulam Nabi Azad Set To Float New Party In September After Dumping Congress: Sources

Moments after quitting Congress, veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said he would launch a new party soon and that its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources have now confirmed that Azad is expected to float his party in September this year. The former chief minister will visit Jammu on September 4 to meet his well-wishers and will likely make an announcement in this regard.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister GM Saroori, who also resigned from Congress on Friday, is likely to hold a press conference in the next two days in Jammu.

Saroori and former MLAs Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram tendered their resignations from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad" on Friday.

Speaking on his future course of action, Azad told reporters, "I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon."

Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Union minister under various prime ministers, and the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, refused to divulge any further details on the formation of his new party.

Refusing to be dragged into any discussion over his resignation, Azad said, "I have thought about this decision for long and there is no going back."

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad, 73, resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership after almost five decades of serving Congress. In his five-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Azad called out Rahul Gandhi's "immaturity" and accused him of "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

He also specified that Congress' defeat in the 2014 general elections was a turning point for the party, which since then is struggling to make a comeback.

In his almost 50 years in politics, Azad has been a two-term Lok Sabha and a five-term Rajya Sabha member, besides occupying all top Congress positions and a union minister in all Congress governments since 1982. He also remained a two-term member of the J&K Legislative Assembly in 2006 and 2008.

(With inputs from agency)