Ghulam Nabi Azad Slams Congress' 'Modi-fied' Remark; 'should Get Their Own DNAs Checked'

Days after resigning from the Congress, veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Monday, launched a scathing attack on the grand old party and claimed that he was forced to quit after being "pushed to the brink."

On being questioned about the 'DNA Modi-fied' remarks from Congress leaders, Azad said that Prime Minister Modi is only an excuse, and the issue began when the Congress' G23 leader wrote a letter to the party high command. The former J&K chief minister also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

'Forced to leave home': Ghulam Nabi Azad on Congress exit

"People of Congress pushed me to the brink where I was forced quit my own party. When a sensible person feels that he is not wanted anymore then he should leave the house. PM Narendra Modi always wished for Congress Mukt Bharat and these people have themselves fulfilled that for him," the veteran Jammu and Kashmir leader told reporters.

Responding to the grand old party's 'DNA' remark, Azad said, "In our party, not many people are educated, they should get their own DNAs checked. The most unfortunate thing is that an outsider who is not even aware of the history of Congress has received the position only to tweet and by boot-licking. It's saddening when such people who don't have any knowledge make accusations."

It is pertinent to mention here that in his 5-page resignation letter addressed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Azad had written, "All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."

#BREAKING | Ghulam Nabi Azad hits back at Congress' 'DNA' comment; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/ySKVWNTZWq — Republic (@republic) August 29, 2022

Reacting to Azad's resignation, Congress leaders had jibed that the former J&K chief minister's 'DNA had been modi-fied'.

"A man who has been treated by the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been modi-fied," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had tweeted.

'PM Modi just an excuse'

Continuing his attack on the Congress on Monday, Azad said, "PM Modi is just an excuse. They have had an issue with me since the G-23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them. Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken".

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, who Azad has blamed for the party's downfall, Azad said, "It's not me who is entangled with Modi, it's him (Rahul Gandhi)."

#BREAKING | Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them: Ghulam Nabi Azad hits out at Congress



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/WXioxvgeBM — Republic (@republic) August 29, 2022

Ghulam Nabi Azad to float new party in J&K: Sources

As per sources, the former J&K Chief Minister will launch a new political party in September this year and will visit Jammu to meet his well-wishers before making an official announcement. Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Union minister under various prime ministers, and the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, resigned from Congress after over a year of severed relationship with the party.

On Friday, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

(Image: PTI)