Ghulam Nabi Azad Speaks To Republic; Says '90% Of Congress In J&K Is Now With Me'

Anticipating elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon, former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently quit the Congress has now claimed that about 90% of the Congress leaders in the union territory have joined him, stating that he has a strong J&K unit.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over his future plans, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "First of all, since the elections are approaching in Jammu and Kashmir, it can be held at any time. So I will start with Jammu and Kashmir. The first unit I will have in J&K. So far as the national unit is concerned, I have to do that in consultation with other colleagues and members across the country that are willing to join my party. In consultation with them, the decision will be taken."

#LIVE | 'I have a lot of leaders with me in J&K': Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks to Republic TV; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/wYOncU33cp — Republic (@republic) August 29, 2022

He added that 90% of the Congress leaders in J&K joined him after he resigned from the Congress to launch his own party. "But in Jammu and Kashmir, I have all the leaders here. Ex-MLAs, ex-Ministers, and sitting MLAs have taken the decision. Almost 90% of the party (Congress) has joined. And elected representatives at the lower level, 99.99 % have joined (me). So I have a strong unit in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress has shifted. They (J&K Congress leaders) have recognised my party as the real Congress"

It is significant to mention that earlier on Friday, Azad had said that he will come up with a new party soon and its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir. "I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon," Azad had said.

Azad hits back at Congress over its 'DNA Modi-fied' jibe

In his first press briefing after resigning from Congress, Azad on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attacking Congress for alleging that he is close to BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Azad said, "The people who have fulfilled the dream of Narendra Modi have joined hands with Narendra Modi and BJP, not me. What had PM Modi said? 'Congress-mukt Bharat'. Those people who helped him achieve Congress-mukt Bharat have joined hands with Modi, not me. Those people who hug him after making a speech in front of the entire world and say that we have nothing against you and our heart is clear- has he (Rahul Gandhi) joined hands with (PM Modi) or me?"

Reacting to Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh who jibed that Azad's DNA had been 'Modi-fied', Azad said, "People in my party are not that educated. The person who is talking about DNA is not a member of the Congress party. He has not worked at the block or district level. He became a Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP just to plant this story. No one knows what the DNA of his party is. No one knows which state and district he belongs to. He was a freelancer till some years ago."

Notably, Azad quit the Congress party on August 26 and sent a scathing 5-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi in which he criticised Rahul Gandhi for demolishing the consultative structure, exercising power without responsibility and sidelining senior leaders.