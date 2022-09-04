Ghulam Nabi Azad To Give 'Hindustani Name' To Party; Hits Out At Waning Congress In Jammu

Days after snapping ties with Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad held a mega rally in Jammu on Sunday and hit out at his detractors 'who are only limited to tweets and computers'.

Addressing a gathering of 20,000 supporters at Sainik Farms Azad said Congress was formed with hard work and not with tweets or text messages. He also attacked his former party for trying to defame him despite having given sweat and blood to Congress.

"Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground," said Azad.

Further mocking the recent protest rallies carried out by Congress leaders in favour of the Gandhis, he said, "People from Congress now go to jail in buses, call DGP, Commissioners, get their name written and leave within an hour. That is the reason the party has been unable to grow."

'Will give Indian name to my party': Azad

The former Chief Minister is all set to begin a new chapter in his political career by setting up the first unit of his party in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the same, he said, "I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J&K will decide the name and the flag for the party."

Azad however revealed that he would give a "Hindustani (Indian) name" to his party that everyone can understand. "My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domicile," he added.

Azad, 73, arrived at Jammu airport at 11 AM, where he received a warm welcome from supporters. The former Congress leader then proceeded to Sainik Farms for a public meeting. Azad had earlier announced that he would float his own political party and set up its first unit in J&K in view of impending polls.

Ghulam Nabi Azad meets with his supporters in Jammu at the public meeting being held at Sainik Colony of Jammu pic.twitter.com/lAFuo49eJz — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

The former union minister's exit from Congress triggered a flurry of other resignations not only from Congress but also from leaders of other regional parties such as the National Conference, PDP, and the Apni Party. Former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand was among the 64 leaders who recently resigned the Congress. Over 36 Congress leaders including leaders of the National Students’ Union of India, the youth wing of the Congress party, from various universities in Jammu have also submitted their resignations in solidarity with Azad.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's 5-page explosive resignation letter lambasting Rahul Gandhi and his coterie have triggered a war of words between him and the Congress leaders.