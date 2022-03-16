Ghulam Nabi Azad To Meet Sonia Gandhi On March 17; To Present G-23 Proposal

To discuss the party's poll debacle, senior Congress leader and 'G-23' member Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to meet party president Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath on Thursday. Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present at the gathering on March 17, sources have revealed.

The development assumes significance since it follows the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting which was held to discuss the party's dismal performance in the recently held assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. While CWC members reposed their faith in the Gandhi family's leadership, all five state chiefs of the party were asked to tender their resignation.

Congress upset over G-23 member Sibal's remarks

Expressing their dissatisfaction over the working style of the Congress leadership, G-23 leaders have held a series of meetings separately in the last few days with senior leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Mani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit, and Raj Babbar in attendance.

Today's meeting was set to be held at the residence of Kapil Sibal, who had invited the leaders to his residence for dinner but the venue was shifted to Azad's residence after Sibal's recent attack on the Gandhis, ANI sources reported. In an interview to a newspaper, Sibal had asserted that it was time for a leadership change in the party and for someone else other than the Gandhis to head the Congress. The remark has not sat well with the Congress leadership, as per sources.

It is believed that Azad will present the final proposal of the G-23 members before the party's high command on Thursday, March 17, where the future of the dissenting group will be decided. A middle way can be found only after the meeting between Azad and Sonia Gandhi, said sources.

Congress party's election drubbing

In another repeat of its national and state-level losses, the Congress party was reduced to mere 18 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. The party did not just lose the state but also only four cabinet ministers were able to retain their seats. Its purported big guns like Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and sitting CM Charanjit Singh Channi both lost to AAP candidates.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In UP, Congress won only two seats, failing to retain both Gandhi bastions - Amethi and Rae Bareli. In the hilly state, the party won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic second term with 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to mere five seats, and in Goa, the party failed to stop the BJP from retaining power.

(With Agency inputs)

