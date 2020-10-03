Ghulam Nabi Azad Takes Jibe At Cops' Behaviour; Questions Uttar Pradesh's System

Taking an apparent jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday questioned the system in the state. Nabi's statement comes at the backdrop of the Hathras rape incident and the subsequent behaviour of Uttar Pradesh police personnel with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on the way to meet the rape victim's family in UP's Hathras.

Speaking to ANI, Nabi cited incidents of lynching, killing of opposition leaders, asserting it to be a 'routine in UP'.

"Is there a system in UP? Since this govt came into power there have been many cases. Earlier, there were cases of lynching, killing of opposition leaders and filing cases against them. This is not new but routine in UP," said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress MPs led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras Saturday afternoon to meet the family of the 19-year-old woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped, a senior party leader said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be part of the delegation that will meet the family to hear their grievances and demand justice for them, sources said.

Congress' politics over Hathras rape case

An intense drama ensued on Thursday when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attempted to take 5000 Congress workers armed with party flags to meet the Hathras gangrape victim's family. The Gandhis and their scores of backers defied section 144 imposed in the region to prevent any untoward situation or escalation leading to unrest.

When police stopped their vehicles at the Delhi-UP border, the Gandhis started marching on foot. Rahul Gandhi fell on to the ground for which Congress workers blamed the UP Police alleging that police personnel pushed Rahul Gandhi in an attempt to stop him, though the video of his fall shows it to be enormously suspect. After the ruckus escalated, the Gandhis were detained and escorted back to Delhi after which they were released. The Gandhis even alleged they were lathi-charged by police.

Hathras Gangrape horror

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast-track court. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case. The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members.

