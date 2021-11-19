Ghulam Nabi Azad Welcomes Farm Laws Repeal With Heavy Heart; Unsure Of Art 370 Restoration

Welcoming the repeal of farm laws with a heavy heart, ex-J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday, said it would have been better if the laws had not passed the parliament itself amid vehement Opposition. Azad said that the year-long protests had resulted in many deaths which could have been avoided. Comparing the difference between the revocation of Art 370 and farm laws' repeal, Azad said that these laws were universally opposed.

"It would have been that when it was discussed in Parliament it (farm laws) was stopped. Many protests and walkouts happened in Parliament; all political parties wanted this to be repealed. We welcome it with heavy heart as many people died during dharnas," said Azad.

He added, "It would have been better than PM and NDA took this decision a year and a half back. Precious lives would have been saved. They (farmers) have lots of demands. Govt should speak to farmers otherwise there can be more confrontation".

When asked about the restoration of Art 370, he said, "In that case, some people were in favour, some were against abrogation. But for farm laws, no one was in favour. everyone opposed it irrespective of region and religion".

PM Modi: 'Farm laws to be repealed'

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. He also added that to strengthen the Minimum Support price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. Over 700 farmers have died till date amid protests, claim Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. Farmers have said that they will not stop the protests till it is repealed in Parliament.