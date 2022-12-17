Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party Announces List Of Office Bearers

Nearly three months after launching 'Democratic Azad Party', former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's party on Saturday, December 17, announced the list of its office bearers. The list was released by party's genral secretary Rajinder Singh Chib.

Azad walked out of the Congress in the month of August. The 73-year-old politician spent nearly 5 decades in Congress, had stints in both houses of Parliament and served on key posts including the J&K CM and Union Minister. In the month of September, while addressing a press conference in Jammu, he stressed that the new party will have a democratic style of functioning. Amid the chanting of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans, he unveiled the party flag having three colours - dark blue, white and mustard.

Explaining the significance of the colours in his party flag, he said, "Mustard colour means creativity. Creativity means the ability to create a new thing. Its other meaning is diversity. Our entire India is full of diversity whether it is religions, castes, languages, or cuisine. White which is in between stands for peace. We follow Gandhi Ji. That's why peace will remain our priority. Dark blue stands for so many things- from the depth of the ocean to the limit of the sky."

Ghulam Nabi Azad leaves Congress

On August 26, in his 5-page resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad opined that the entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi when he took over as Congress vice president in 2013. He lamented that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party. To highlight the Wayanad MP's "immaturity" and "childish behaviour," he recalled the tearing up of a UPA ordinance in the full glare of media by Rahul Gandhi."

Pointing out the electoral downslide of Congress, Azad contended that the situation worsened after the 2019 Lok Sabha election when Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim president of the party. He asserted, "Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now applied to the Indian National Congress. While you are just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions are being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".