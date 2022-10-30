'Giftgate' Controversy Rocks Karnataka; CM Basavaraj Bommai Dubs It 'toolkit Of Congress'

As the 'giftgate' controversy rocked Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday categorically denied instructing anyone to give gifts to journalists. As per sources, nearly 50-75 journalists in the state received Rs.2.5 lakh in cash as a "Diwali gift" allegedly from the Chief Minister's Office. This led to outrage in political circles with Congress demanding a judicial probe. Meanwhile, the Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath filed a complaint with the Lokayukta urging him to direct the ADGP of Karnataka Lokayukta Police to probe this "payment of bribe" to journalists.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai remarked, "This is a toolkit of Congress and they have lied about it. I haven't instructed anyone to give gifts to journalists. When Congress was in power they gave gifts to journalists. iPhones, laptops and gold coins were given. What moral right does Congress have? Someone has complained to Lokayukta and they will take up the investigation. It is not right to say that journalists have accepted money as Congress has depicted. I have not given any instructions to anyone and Lokayukta is investigating the matter."

Meanwhile, his Cabinet colleague Ashwathnarayan CN tried to downplay the controversy. He told reporters, "It is a tradition to give a gift to the people as a part of the festival. We try to give sweets, and whatever as part of the festival. It is not meant to offend anybody. It is only to celebrate the festival".

#BREAKING | 'Giftgate' controversy hits Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai denies role, calls it 'Congress toolkit'. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/xWUPphJT00 pic.twitter.com/dGskAryBWx — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2022

'Congress adept at fabricating issues'

Talking to Republic TV, BJP's Vivek Reddy said, "He (the CM) has clarified that no such thing has taken place. And I don't think journalism has gone to an extent in Karnataka where journalists are out to receive gifts. All this is the fabrication of Congress. Whenever an election comes, Congress is adept at fabricating such issues just to malign the party. The CM has clearly said that Congress is prone to doing such things. It is highly condemnable that a political party has to resort to such means. Clearly, it is an indication that Congress is losing out among the people of Karnataka. And this is the strategy that they are now deploying."