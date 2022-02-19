Giriraj Singh Claims 'Akhilesh Yadav Is Mastermind Of Hijab Protests' Ahead Of Karhal Poll

In a bizarre claim, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday, alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was the 'mastermind' behind the Hijab agitation across Karnataka. Speaking on the ongoing UP polls, Singh claimed that SP was fuelling these protests for polarising the UP elections. The 7-phase Uttar Pradesh elections are currently underway with results on March 10.

Giriraj Singh: 'Akhilesh Yadav is mastermind behind hijab'

"Akhilesh Ji's has been cleared from the previous phase of elections. He called his father to win his seat, but he also refused to support. If Akhilesh's govt comes to power, one community will be favoured. Akhilesh Yadav is the mastermind behind Hijab agitation," said Giriraj Singh to ANI. Currently, Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.

While many Samajwadi party leaders have made threatening statements regarding ban on hijabs, its Supremo Akhilesh Yadav has remained silent on the issue. Irked by his silence, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "SP leaders are very silent. Ask the leaders who are going everywhere begging for votes- what is your opinion on hijab and niqab? When Akhilesh was asked about this, he said that he couldn't hear".

As of now, Karnataka High Court has ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC has urged Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs. The hijab row has taken a political turn in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with BJP strongly for the ban claiming 'uniformity in school attire' and Opposition accusing the saffron party of diverting from real issues and abusing minority rights. Amid protests, Karnataka Minority Welfare Department has restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom - in govt colleges with prescribed dresscode.

Poll fight for Karhal

Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav secured victory. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007. A 4-time Lok Sabha MP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest an Assembly election for the first time against BJP's Union MoS SP Singh Baghel. When he took oath as the CM in 2017, he preferred to get elected to the UP Legislative Council.