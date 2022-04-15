In the backdrop of attacks on the Ram Navami processions in various parts of India, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that if the country is in danger, it is due to extremist thinking.

Speaking to the Republic, the Union Minister of Rural Development and panchayat raj said, "I told the media personnel that I have no fear against the growing population of Muslims. But, I fear the extremist thinking due to which Karauli and Gorakhpur incidents happened." He further added, "If the country is in danger, it is due to this extremist thinking."

Giriraj Singh also slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and said, "Owaisi said that people take out Ram Navami procession to tease people. Why do they go there?". Singh asked whether they need to ask Owaisi from which street they have to take out the Ram Navami procession? Slamming Owaisi for his remarks, Singh said, "In 1947 the nation was made and those who wanted to leave left. Now, do you want to divide it? Is there a new partition?"

"We can't go to Pakistan but now do we have to ask Owaisi from which street we have to take out Ram Navami's procession?", Girijay Singh said.

Speaking about the Ram Navami violence in several parts of the country, Singh said, "It's not a coincidence. It's an experiment." Comparing the attacks in Karauli and other places with the Delhi riots, Singh said that stones were pelted from rooftops like in the Delhi riots.

Ram Navami violence

In last recent days, many Ram Navami processions were attacked in the country. In Rajasthan's Karauli communal clashes broke out after a bike rally organized to mark the Hindu new year faced stone-pelting as they passed through a market. According to the police, stones were pelted at those partaking in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. In the aftermath, 35 people were injured in the clashes, and houses of more than 80 people were burnt in arson, authorities said.

In Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Sunday, stones were pelted on the Ramnavmi procession passing through Chhaparia village in the Himmatnagar area. A similar incident was also reported in the Khambhat city in the Anand district and in Dwarka, where a religious procession was targeted.

In West Bengal, Ram Navami processions were attacked in the districts of Howrah and Bankura. West Bengal BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that cops attacked a Ram Navami procession in the Howrah district.

Violence broke also out in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh as miscreants pelted stones during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday. Clashes took place in the city, leading to injuries and public damage, forcing the implementation of section 144 of CrPC in the entire city.