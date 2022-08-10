Giriraj Singh Evokes Lalu's 'snake' Tweet; Says Nitish Kumar Has 'no Neeti & Neeyat'

After the fall of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched an unsparing attack on Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar using RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's old 'snake' jibe. Speaking to Republic TV, Giriraj Singh said Nitish Kumar's 'political asperations' to become the Prime Minister had arisen once again, and dared him to contest the polls alone and win the mandate.

Clarifying his tweet, Union Minister told Republic, "I have not said anything, I have only reminded people and Tejashwi ji what Lalu ji had said. I have not called anyone a snake or asked the snake to go anywhere. His own bhatija called him 'palturam'. His aspirations arose in 2010 as well, now again people have raised his aspirations by saying "PM material"."

"It was Lalu who had said what was on the tweet. He has been called a snake, a skin-shedder, a chameleon, we are not saying that. We will take this matter to the people. What happened in 2014? He got 2 seats. If Nitish has the guts, fight alone and show. Nitish has no niti and neeyat (policies and intentions). He is dreaming," he added.

In 2017, when Kumar somersaulted into the NDA fold, Lalu Yadav had taken to Twitter to say, "Nitish is a snake, just like a snake sheds its skin, so Nitish also sheds its skin and wears a new skin like a snake every two years. Doubt anyone"? With Kumar set to take oath for the 8th time, Giriraj Singh reposted the old tweet on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar's oath-taking today

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan at 2 pm today.

In the new Mahagatbandhan government, JDU will retain the Ministerial posts which it held in the erstwhile regime. The rest of the portfolios such as Finance, Urban Development and Housing, Disaster Management, Environment & Forest, IT, BC & EBC Welfare, Industry, etc, will be divided among Congress, RJD and other allies.