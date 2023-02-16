Giriraj Singh Hits Out At Owaisi Over Bulldozer Politics Remark; Terms Him ‘Jinnah’s Heir’

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday, February 16 slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and termed him an ‘heir of Jinnah’. Responding to the allegations of bulldozer politics, Singh stated that Owaisi never speaks of law and spills poison every time he opens his mouth.

Hitting out at the AIMIM chief, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Whenever Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab opens his mouth, only poison comes out. He never talks about law. Jinnah may have gone, but many people have survived as Jinnah's heirs.”

Giriraj Singh’s comments came in view of Owaisi’s allegations that the BJP wants to run the government with a bulldozer and not with the Constitution. Owaisi also alleged that doing 'bulldozer politics' in Uttar Pradesh have taken the lives of a mother-daughter duo.

Owaisi predicts BJP’s defeat in Telangana polls

Accusing the BJP of doing bulldozer politics in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the saffron party will not gain anything politically by doing all this and will be defeated in Telangana because of this.

“How long will they (BJP) stick to bulldozer politics? Those doing ‘bulldozer politics’ in Uttar Pradesh have taken the lives of a mother-daughter. They want to run the government with a bulldozer, not Constitution. They will not gain anything politically by doing all this. They will fail in Telangana,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi was referring to the incident when a woman and her daughter were killed after a fire broke out during an anti-encroachment drive at Marauli village of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat region on February 13.

Owaisi responds to Bandi Sanjay’s statement

Owaisi’s allegations came in response to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s statement when he said that the AIMIM chief was so happy to see the Telangana Secretariat looking like the Taj Mahal. “Taj Mahal is a tomb which means the Secretariat is looking like a tomb to Owaisi,” Bandi Sanjay said.

Sanjay earlier this month stated that once BJP is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana, it would demolish the domes of the newly-built state secretariat since it reflects the culture of Nizams.