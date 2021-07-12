Giriraj Singh Lauds China's Defunct One-child Policy; Backs UP's Population Control Bill

Even as the standoff at the Line of Actual Control continues, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh heaped praises on China for its one-child policy. He was speaking to the media on Sunday in the context of the draft bill on population control released in the public domain by the UP Law Commission. According to him, the development in China is linked to its successful population stabilization program.

Moreover, he added, "In India, 31 babies are born in one minute as against China where 8-9 babies are born in the same time period". This comes even as Xi Jinping's totalitarian regime recently discarded this policy in the wake of the rising workforce shortage and ageing population that is endangering the country's economic growth. Enforced in 1979, the one-child policy also led to an imbalanced sex ratio because of the traditional preference for boys.

Backing UP's population control policy, the Begusarai MP called for similar legislation to be introduced in his home state Bihar. Writing on Twitter, he stated, "The demon of uncontrolled population explosion is eating up development, system and resources. It is harming social harmony. It is difficult to ascertain that we are going through a major crisis".

असामान्य रूप से बढ़ती जनसंख्या का राक्षस विकास, व्यवस्था और संसाधन को निगल रहा हैं, सामाजिक समरसता बिगाड़ रहा है।

अंदाजा लगा पाना मुश्किल है कि हम किस महा समस्या में घुसते जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/rLJ3TaSa2x — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 11, 2021

Draft population control bill in UP

Suggestions have been invited on the proposed The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, by July 19. The provisions of this legislation will come into force only after one year from the date of publication in the Gazette. As per the bill, a public servant and a common person who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or his house will be entitled to benefits such soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, rebate on charges for utilities, maternity or paternity leave for 12 months with full salary and allowances, etc.

Couples opting for a single child will get additional incentives such as free health care facilities and insurance for the child till the age of 20, free education up to graduation for the child along with a preference for admission in all educational institutions including IIMs and AIIMS, preference for the child in government jobs and scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child. If they fall in the Below Poverty Line category, parents of a single child shall be paid Rs.80,000 and Rs.1,00,000 if the child is a boy and girl respectively. The bill also prescribes disincentives for those who violate the two-child policy.

They will be barred from receiving benefits of government-sponsored schemes, contesting an election to local bodies, applying to government jobs, getting promoted in government services and receiving any kind of government subsidy. The exceptions to the law include multiple births out of second pregnancy, adoption up to two children, disability of the first or second child, death of a child and so forth. Meanwhile, the UP government has been tasked to establish maternity centres at all primary health care centres, distribute and encourage the use of contraceptive pills and condoms and introduce population control in the school curriculum.

A day earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the state's new population policy for 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day. While UP's current total fertility rate is 2.7, a target has been set to bring it down to 2.1 per 1000 population by 2026 and 1.9 by 2030. Maintaining that the increasing population is a hurdle in development, he assured that the new policy had been devised taking into consideration all sections of the society.