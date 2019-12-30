The Debate
Sena Has Changed Its Stance On CAA Because They Have To Survive In Politics: Giriraj Singh

Politics

While commenting on CAA, Singh said Shiv Sena has changed its stance because it has to survive in politics

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Union Minister Giriraj Singh congratulated Shiv Sena MP Aaditya Thackeray for swearing-in as a Cabinet Minister. On Shiv Sena's changing stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Giriraj Singh said that the party is in complulsion since the Congress party is now an ally. "Shiv Sena has changed its stance because they have to survive in politics. They are doing dynasty politics as they are with Congress now. Earlier they were the ones speaking about throwing infiltrators out of the country now they have lost their stand on issues as they joined the Congress," the Union minister added.

