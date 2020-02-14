Giriraj Singh Pulls Up Begusarai SP Over Phone For Poor Law And Order Situation

Union Minister and Bihar BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Friday pulled up the Begusarai Police SP over the law and order situation in his constituency. The BJP MP was visiting his constituency when the villagers complained to him about the lack of help provided by the Bihar police.

Giriraj Singh can be heard saying, "Don't hide the poor condition of your law and order management. Why are protecting the culprit? It is not right that cops will barge into anybody's house and start taking away women and other people for interrogation. It is not enough to just be honest. Why is the police becoming the judge?"

As heard in the video, Giriraj Singh seems to be talking to the Bihar Police SP about an alleged murder of a guy named Prince. Post his phone conversation with the SP, the BJP MP assured the villagers of appropriate action.

