Giriraj Singh Slams Mahagathbandhan Govt, Says 'alliance Formed Out Of Selfish Interests'

Hours after the Bihar Cabinet expansion and 31 MLAs being sworn in as ministers, Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at the newly-formed government and claimed that the "Mahagathbandhan alliance" is formed out of selfish interest. However, the Union Minister extended his greetings to the grand alliance and wished them luck to complete the remaining term in the state.

“I give my best wishes to the newly formed Mahagathbandhan government to complete the remaining term. Although, I believe that this alliance is formed out of selfish interests,” Giriraj Singh was quoted by news agency ANI.

Elaborating on the political aspirations of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, "Nitish Babu snapped ties with RJD in 2017 and now for some reason he has gone back with RJD. Nitish wishes to become a candidate for Prime Minister’s post, while Tejashwi wishes to become the Chief Minister of Bihar. As long as these two have their own interests, this politics of selfish interest will continue."

31 new ministers in Bihar Cabinet

Meanwhile, a total of 31 ministers were inducted into the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday. While Nitish Kumar kept the Home department, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be in charge of Health, Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Rural Works. His brother Tej Pratap Yadav has also been given a place in the Cabinet with Environment, Forest and Climate Change department. Notably, senior JD(U) leader Vijay Choudhary is the new Finance Minister of the state.

Interestingly, among the 31 new ministers inducted into the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday, most berths have been allocated to RJD. The Tejashwi Yadav-led party bagged 16 ministerial seats, followed by the JD(U) which kept 11.

JD(U) retained its ministers; RJD gets biggest share

While JD(U) retained most of its ministers, including Mohd Zama Khan, Jayant Raj, Sheela Kumari, Sunil Kumar, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni, Shravan Kumar, Ashok Choudhary, Leshi Singh, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav.

From RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Surendra Prasad Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Kumar Sarvajeet, Lalit Yadav, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Chandrashekhar, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi, Sudhakar Singh, Israel Mansuri, Surendra Ram, Kartikeya Singh, Shahnawaz Alam, and Shamim Ahmed took oath as Bihar Ministers.