Giriraj Singh Slugs It Out With Owaisi, Says He's Spewing Venom In Educational Institutes

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday, upon hearing Asaduddin Owaisi's statement in Parliament accused the AIMIM chief of instigating students in educational institutions against the nation.

"Radicals like Owaisi spew venom in educational institutions like Jamia / AMU and are forming an anti-national army against the nation. There is a need to stop such opponents of the Constitution. The people of India have awakened, do not supress us, do not break. Pakistan was made for you, now let us live peacefully", tweeted Giriraj Singh.

ओवैसी जैसे कट्टरपंथी जामिया/AMU जैसे शिक्षण संस्थानों में देश के खिलाफ जहर घोल देश के खिलाफ एक देशद्रोही सेना बना रहे है।

ओवैसी और ऐसे पनप रहे संविधान विरोधियो को रोकना होगा।

भारतवंशी अब जग गये है,हमें दबाओ नहीं तोड़ो नही।

तुम्हारे लिए पाकिस्तान बना दिया था अब हमें चैन से जीने दो pic.twitter.com/mSu4PVeiVX — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 3, 2020

READ | Owaisi Raises 'save Country' Slogan Against Shooter's "pro-Hindu" Chants At Jamia Millia

The parliamentary session witnessed a ruckus caused by the opposition over the anti-CAA protests. In the Parliament, Owaisi said, "I want to tell this government that we are with the students of Jamia. This government is oppressing students. Do they know one student lost his eye? Daughters were beaten. Don't they have any shame? They are beating kids, they are firing bullets. Sack such a Vice-Chancellor (VC)."

Owaisi's attack on the Centre was in the light of the multiple firing incidents around Jamia and Shaheen Bagh areas

READ | First They Instigate At Shaheen Bagh, Then They Accuse BJP: Vijay Goel On AAP

What are the protests for?

The CAA law grants citizenship to persecuted minorities such as Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi refugees who have escaped persecution from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and have taken refuge in India since or before December 31 2014.

READ | Delhi Court Sends Man Arrested For Firing At Shaheen Bagh To 2-day Police Custody

Protestors have raised questions on the exclusion of the Muslim refugees in the law. The Centre, in its defence, has said that Muslims are in majority in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and are not persecuted in these countries as against the plight of the minorities which is much worse.

Central leaders stated that leaders during the times of independence and partition such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru had promised the minorities that India would accept them if they wish to come back since they were the victims of partition whereas a section of Muslim community willingly chose to make a separate Muslim dominated nation which is today's Pakistan hence the Muslims need not come back to India as it was their decision to go to Pakistan. The centre reiterated that the CAA law is a fulfilment of the long-awaited promise made by Mahatma Gandhi and several such leaders of those times.

READ | Delhi Firings: MoS Home Reddy Condemns Jamia Shooting, Assures Action, Questions Kejriwal