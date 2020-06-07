Giriraj Singh Slams RJD's 'thali-bowl' Call, Says 'clanging Utensils For Petty Politics'

Shortly after Tejashwi Yadav spoke about opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's digital rally in Bihar by banging utensils, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the RJD saying that those who opposed clanging utensils to laud our Corona warriors were ready to clang utensils for their petty poltiics. On the day of Amit Shah's massive digital rally in Bihar, RJD led by Tejeshwi Yadav is organising a Garib Adhikaar Diwas and is urging citizens to clang plates (Thalis) and bowls (Katoras) as a mark of protest against the BJP.

"Some political parties only oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. These are the same people who opposed the move to clang utensils in honour of corona warriors and today they are clanging utensils themselves for the rights of the poor. In the name of poor people, they (RJD) are playing their own politics," said Singh. "Since day one PM Modi has emphasised on the importance of technology. In that view, Amit Shah will address the virtual rally today. People should be proud of it," he added.

RJD's 'thali-bowl' tactic

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the handling of migrant workers and the poor. Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader said that the government has lathi-charged teachers, students, farmers, unemployed persons, and now on the migrant workers. He announced that all the Biharis on Sunday at 11 AM will bang Thalis and Bowls for 11 minutes against the 'Anti-poor, Anti-migrants, and Anti-farmers Bihar government'. This comes ahead of Amit Shah's virtual rally in the state where elections are due towards the end of the year. Apart from the RJD, the Congress is organising Shradhanjali Diwas in opposition to Shah's digital rally.

As the COVID-19 pandemic restricts people to attend large scale gatherings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kickstart the NDA poll campaign for the Bihar assembly polls through a digital rally on June 7. Amit Shah would be addressing one lakh people including BJP workers in different parts of Bihar through Facebook live, Instagram, and other digital platforms. Sanjay Jaiswal, the state president of the BJP told news agency PTI that the party has set a target of roping in "at least one lakh people across the 243 assembly segments in Bihar" for the video conference.

