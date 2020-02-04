Giriraj Singh Targets Delhi CM Kejriwal; Says "he Came With Anna, Now Chanting Jinnah"

Making a communal remark on Tuesday, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is using "mosques as vote bank." Speaking to news agency ANI, he attacked Delhi CM Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and also spoke about Shaheen Bagh.

In a communal remark, he said: "Kejriwal's vote bank is mosque and not temples. When Kejriwal came in power, he was shouting Vikas Vikas, Anna Anna. Now he is calling Jinnah Jinnah." He also slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that he does not know the meaning of employment. He also challenged Rahul Gandhi claiming that he would not know the difference between various crops in village.

"Shaheen Bagh conspiracy"

Speaking about Shaheen Bagh, he said that it is a conspiracy. "Shaheen bagh is 200% conspiracy. This campaign is not against CAA, this is Khilafat Andolan that was being done by Jinnah," he added. His remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke silence on protesters of Shaheen Bagh. PM Modi on Monday, claimed that the protests were not a coincidence, but a political experiment against national harmony, while addressing a rally in Delhi's Karkardooma area.

"Let it be Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh - there have been protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act for the past few days. Is this protest just a coincidence? This is an experiment fuelled by political designs to harm the nation's harmony," he said. He added, "If this was just a protest against the law, it should have ended after the many assurances by the government. But the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are politicising it. All these things have now come out in the open. Holding the Constitution and the tricolour, knowledge is being imparted, but the focus is being deviated from the actual issue."

