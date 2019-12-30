Giriraj Singh: 'Shiv Sena Has Changed Its Stance Because They Have To Survive In Politics'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday, December 30, slammed the Shiv Sena amid the cabinet expansion of the new Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV Singh said that the Sena has changed its age-old stance on issues to retain power.

Slamming the Sena Singh said, "Shiv Sena has changed its stance because they have to survive in politics. They are doing Dynasty politics as they are with Congress now. Earlier they were the ones speaking about throwing infiltrators out of the country now they have lost their stand on issues as they joined the Congress."

Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Earlier, sources confirmed that Shiv Sena Yuva chief and Worli MLA Aditya Thackeray will be sworn as a Cabinet Minister in his father's government, after a month of its formation. Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest elections and is set to be one of the youngest Cabinet Ministers.

While NCP sources confirmed that the party will get the Home Ministry, it is speculated that Ajit Pawar is most likely to be Deputy Chief Minister and will also head the Home Ministry. While, Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) will take oath, NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) will take oath, as per sources.

The Winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly was held from December 16 to December 21 in Nagpur. The Thackeray-led government's cabinet expansion which was initially to be held on December 24, will be held on Monday. The Opposition has slammed the delay, saying not many issues were debated and resolved in the Nagpur Assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. This was preceded by 4-day CM stint by Fadnavis, which fell after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately. Both Fadnavis and Pawar resigned.

