Girish Chandra Murmu Takes Charge As Comptroller And Auditor General Of India

Former holding the post of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu has taken charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday. The Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement that Murmu sworn in before President Ram Nath Kovind before taking charge as the CAG.

Delhi: GC Murmu takes charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. Also pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi & BR Ambedkar at CAG office.



He stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir earlier this week.

Murmu, a 1985-batch IAS officer (retired) of Gujarat cadre, will have a tenure of CAG up to November 20, 2024, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. As a constitutional functionary, the CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the accounts of the central and state governments.

CAG reports are laid before the Parliament and legislatures of the States. Murmu served as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state was reorganised and converted into Union Territory with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35a. His tenure lasted for nine months before he tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed as Jammu and Kashmir’s new Lieutenant Governor after Murmu's resignation. A three-time MP from Ghazipur, Manoj Sinha is a former Minister of Communication. In addition, he was also the Minister of State (MoS) for Railways.

Murmu's resignation followed after his controversial comments on Assembly elections in the Union Territory. On 28 July, the Election Commission of India (ECI) pulled up Murmu for his statements on the timing of the Jammu and Kashmir election. Murmu has repeatedly maintained that the elections in the Union territory could be held after the ongoing delimitation exercise. Moreover, Murmu also stated that the President’s rule is no solution and that the 'Assembly can resume anytime'. His resignation came on the one-year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

