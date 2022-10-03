'Give Congress Nobel Prize': BJP Responds To 'Cheetahs Spread Lumpy Skin Virus' Claim

Congress party should be awarded with Nobel Prize for connecting the Lumpy skin disease spread with the arrival of Cheetahs in the country, said BJP MLA Ram Kadam, responding to Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole’s remarks attributing the spread of Lumpy virus in India to the arrival of eight Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on September 15. Centre particularly brought the Cheetahs to ensure the spread of Lumpy virus and hurt the farmers, Patole said.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam taking a dig at the Congress said the entire party should be given a Nobel prize for the comment and also demanded an immediate apology from the party, “Whatever allegations levelled are completely baseless and if the Congress leadership, they have such kind of logic, then just think about the whole Congress. In a joking manner, I wrote in my tweet, now the entire Congress party should be awarded by Nobel prize. This is their invention,” and added that Patole has been trying to hog the limelight since he took over the responsibility of state president of Congress.

Connection between Lumpy skin disease and Cheetah

In a bizarre comment, Patole said, “The lumpy skin disease has been existing for many years in Nigeria. The Cheetahs have also been brought from there. There is a certain commonality between Cheetah and Cow. This was done deliberately by the central government to hurt the interests of the farmers,” said Patole.

The comment itself apart from being outlandish has a factual error - The Cheetahs as mentioned by Nana Patole were not transported from Nigeria but from Namibia.

IMAGE: ANI / PTI